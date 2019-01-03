Home States Kerala

Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost

Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, on Wednesday morning was blanketed with thick frost which saw mercury plunging to minus three degrees.

Meesapulimala hill station near Munnar covered in snow on Wednesday morning |Express

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, on Wednesday morning was blanketed with thick frost which saw mercury plunging to minus three degrees. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumalai, Gudarala, Kundala, Chenduvara and Kannimala areas located near Munnar. Interestingly, Marayur and Kanthalloor - panchayats adjacent to Munnar - which has never witnessed snowfall for the past several years received snowfall.

Now tourist inflow to Munnar and Meesapulimala has increased significantly. While the weather is sunny during the day, it is very cold after sunset. One of the officers of Munnar police station told the Express that night patrolling and surveillance have been increased for the safety of tourists.

“We have not got any complaints as of now. It is good that we have good snowfall this winter after prolonged rainy days in the hill station,” Raison Clement, owner of a private resort in Munnar, said.
Tourism players are also upbeat that a good snowfall this winter will boost the arrivals to Munnar. “There are many tourists who come for skiing or just experiencing the snow. Hopefully, this winter will have plenty of it,” said Benny Thomas, a travel agent.

Hotels and resorts in the region remain fully booked due to heavy inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists who flock to the hill station to experience the winter chill.However, the chilly weather has also affected normal life in the region. The temperature in Munnar town was recorded minus degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Sources said a thick blanket of fog engulfs the town and its periphery, a phenomenon which began since Tuesday morning. People are facing difficulty to commute on roads due to low visibility. At most places, the locals can be seen sitting around the fire during evening and morning hours. There was snowfall in some areas under the Kanthalloor and Vattavada panchayat, which forced the people to stay indoors unable to go for work in the fields.

Good for crops

According to Sivakumar, a farmer at Keezhanthoor, while the untimely hailstorms often knock the grain off the stalk or destroy the newly formed bud, fruit or vegetable, snow, when it falls at the right time and in the right quantity, act as the much-awaited accompaniment to the rabi crop. “But snowfall has drastically decreased in Munnar compared to previous years. Usually, the temperature in Munnar declines to a minus degree by the beginning of December and ends throughout January. However, this year, the temperature declined to a minus degree only by January,” he said.

