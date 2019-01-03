Sabarimala entry row: Hartal violence rocks Alappuzha district

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Large-scale violence rocked the district during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday. Government offices registered lukewarm attendance and traffic was severely affected at several places.

Hartal supporters ransacked several shops and forcefully closed many others at several places. Miscreants also pelted stones at the CPM office at Poochakkal near Cherthala and destroyed CPM and DYFI flag poles. Though traders had vowed to keep their shops open, hartal supporters threatened them and forced them to down shutters. They ransacked two shops in Kanjikuzhi and attacked Radhakrishnan, a tea shop owner at Polakkadan junction, and Selvarajan Illathuhira, owner of a grocery shop.

A bus owned by the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation was pelted with stones by the miscreants and the window glasses were broken at Kalavoor. A KSRTC bus was also attacked at Ambalappuzha.

A vehicle operated by the DYFI, carrying food to patients under its 'Hridayapoorvam' free meal project, was attacked by the miscreants at Mannar. The vehicle was carrying food for 600 patients of the Alappuzha Medical College. Later, DYFI distributed the food in another vehicle.

Attendance in government offices was below 20 per cent on Thursday.

Only a few houseboats operated on the day. The Water Transport service to Kuttanad was totally paralysed and KSRTC cancelled all its services from Alappuzha, Cherthala, Kayamkulam and Mavelikkara. It operated only a few Pampa bus services from Chengannur, officials said.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Government High School, Pathiyoor, was ransacked allegedly by hartal supporters. Some of the equipment in the school were also destroyed. A house near the school was also attacked and they a two-wheeler parked in the car porch was torched.

Kareelakulangara police have registered a case in connection with the incident.