Sabarimala hartal: Kerala journalists boycott BJP press meets for attacks on colleagues

Three media persons were injured Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram alone while covering the violence unleashed by BJP workers on the hartal day.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers attacking mediapersons during the Secretariat march by the party in protest against the entry of young women at Sabarimala on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major development, media organisations across all streams in the state on Thursday decided to boycott the BJP’s public functions and news conferences, following the widespread attacks on  reporters and lensman/ TV crew  across the state in protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala.

The journalist fraternity, which staged a march in the state capital on Thursday afternoon, called upon the government to bring the perpetrators to justice. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists and Thiruvananthapuram Press Club have demanded stern action against those responsible for the violence. Responding to the call, the state police formed a special team to look into wanton incidents of lawlessness.

READ | Traders in Kochi denounce hartal, keep shops open

Journalists, including women, employed with various media outfits were selectively targeted and assaulted while covering hartal-related incidents in front of the Secretariat on Thursday morning. Incidents of attack on the media were reported from other parts of the state also. 

WATCH | 'Won't close shop till last porotta is sold!': Videos of people resisting BJP-backed hartal in Kerala go viral 

BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, while reacting to the media boycott, said  a section of the media had stooped to become the voice of their political masters. He said the BJP protests are the natural outcome of the protests against the government. Separately,  CPM workers clashed with BJP workers at several places on Thursday.  A teargas shell fired by the police landed near the tent in front of the Secretariat where BJP leader  N Sivarajan was staging a hunger strike. 

