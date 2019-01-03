Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker injured in BJP-CPM clash dies

55-year-old Chandran Unnithan sustained injuries on his head during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam over the women's entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

Sabarimala temple protests, womens entry

Clash between BJP,CPM workers and police at in front of Secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By ANI

PANDALAM: A Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker, who was injured in Wednesday's clash, has succumbed to the injuries.

55-year-old Chandran Unnithan sustained injuries on his head during the clash between BJP and CPM workers in Pandalam over the women's entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. An investigation into the matter is underway.

A clash erupted between the BJP and the CPM workers in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram over the entry of two women of menstrual age group into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday morning. Protesters also pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, had entered the hill shrine and offered prayers, following which the temple was shut for an hour for 'purification' rituals.

The Supreme Court lifted the traditional ban on the entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Since then, a string of protests have taken place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

