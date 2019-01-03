Home States Kerala

Sabarimala tantri can step down if he cannot obey Supreme Court order: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The government is not adamant to take women to the shrine but it is bound to obey the SC verdict and to provide security for the women arriving at the shrine, said Vijayan.

Published: 03rd January 2019

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Sabarimala tantri to step down if he cannot obey Supreme Court's order.

"It is strange that the tantri closed the sanctum alleging a violation of custom. This is a violation of the SC order. The tantri and the TDB were parties to the case and he is bound to obey the verdict. He has the right to express dissent over the verdict but only after stepping down," he said.

The tantri violated the Devaswom manual by closing the sanctum without the consent of the Board, Pinarayi said. The government is not adamant to take women to the shrine but it is bound to obey the SC verdict and to provide security for the women arriving at the shrine.

"This is not a lack of respect to the religious belief but to show allegiance to the Constitution," he said.

The CM said the protests were raised by the anti-socials and not devotees. Since there was no protest from believers after the news broke on the women's visit, the Sangh Parivar asked its cadre to take to the streets, he said. 

Pinarayi said his government will act tough on those who indulge in violence in the name of the hartal.  The chief minister said the Women's Wall scripted history. As a continuation for the programme, government will take steps to ensure more opportunities for women, he said.

