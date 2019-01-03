State keeps fingers crossed as traders,tourism sector plan to defy hartal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It will be a test of character for the state’s anti-hartal activists as traders, tourism industry and bus operators plan to defy the Thursday’s state-wide shutdown, coming within days after their call to boycott all hartals in the state in 2019.

With nearly 100 hartals (including local ones) in 2018 casting a huge blow to the state’s image, the traders’ associations and tourism bodies had declared on December 20 that they will not participate in any hartals in 2019.

Raju P Nair, who spearheads ‘Say No To Hartal’ campaign, said the hartal called just two days after the New Year could not be entertained. “About 42 organisations, including traders, businessmen and bus operators, have extended their support to the campaign and decided to make 2019 a hartal-free year. The traders and bus owners have already informed that they will operate as usual on Thursday,” he added. ‘Say No to Hartal’ has been campaigning against shutdowns since 2010.

According to Nair, the activists of ‘Say No To Hartal’ will conduct an anti-hartal campaign at railway stations and bus stations across the state. “In addition, the campaigners will provide transportation facilities to those arrive in railway stations on the hartal day,” he added.

‘Say No to Hartal’ group conducted a unique protest with several hundred vehicles plied the main thoroughfare with their headlights turned on to express solidarity with a mass movement against the hartal culture on December 24.

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also keep away from the hartal on Thursday. The Chamber is of the view that any hartal should be avoided as the strikes affect the industry worse. “Everyone has the right to protest. However, it should not intrude into the freedom of others as others have the right to carry out their operations”, said V Venugopal, president of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.He added that the Chamber is not against any political party or protest.

“The outfits should avoid calling hartal and should look upon other methods to protest and thereby resolve the issues,” he added.C K Jaleel, Ernakulam district secretary of Kerala Vyapara Vyavasayi Samiti, said the samiti will not cooperate with the hartal.