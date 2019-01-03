Women in Sabarimala: Kerala on boil as devotees descend on street

By Express News Service

Infuriated by the entry of two women to Sabarimala, devotees vent their ire by blocking roads across the state and damaging buses. BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai demanded an inquiry into the ‘conspiracy’ by the CPM and the state government to facilitate entry of women to the hill shrine

Kozhikode: The BJP on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into the conspiracy by the CPM and the state government to facilitate entry of women in Sabarimala shrine. Accusing the ruling party and the government of betraying lakhs of believers and causing deep hurt to them, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the party would provide peaceful support to all forms of agitations planned by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and other Hindu outfits on the issue. Terming Pinarayi Vijayan government as a dispensation that lacks masculinity, Pillai said its aim was to wreck one of the biggest pilgrim centres in the world by entering into a conspiracy and misusing power. He added the BJP went into agitation mode in October itself knowing fully well that the CPM and the state government would betray believers. Pillai said one of the women who entered the shrine hailed from a family with Marxist background. He said the brother of the woman had admitted the involvement of a CPM area secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Kottayam - who is related to a Left-affiliated Devaswom Board member - in the entire episode.

Protesters wave black flag at Kadakampally

Thrissur : As the protest march led by Sabarimala Karma Samithi created a situation of unrest in many parts of the state, the protesters at Guruvayur waved black flag at Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who was in the town to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Malabar Devaswom Board president on Wednesday. Malabar Devaswom Board president O K Vasu’s oath-taking ceremony was held at Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Guruvayur, which was recently taken over by the devaswom following a court order. Amidst the entire event, the Yuvamorcha leaders and others who are part of Sabarimala Karma Samithi waved black flag several times and the Guruvayur temple police took around 60 protestors into custody. Later, when the protestors gathered in front of Sree Valsam Guesthouse, where the minister stayed, it turned violent and ended up in stone pelting against the police.

Guruvayur CI injured in stone-pelting

Thrissur: Guruvayur temple CI Premananda Krishnan suffered serious injuries on the head as the protestors pelted stone leading to a situation of unrest in and around Guruvayur. Due to wide protests, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran continued to stay at Guruvayur, cancelling all the programmes scheduled for the day.

Ayyappa devotees end pilgrimage in Erumeli in protest

Kottayam: Four devotees hailing from Neyyattinkara ended their pilgrimage at Erumeli and dropped their ‘irumudikettu’ at Sree Dharma Sastha temple here to protest against the women’s entry. Guruswami Babu, Anilkumar, Sunil and Subhash, who were heading to Sabarimala from Neyyattinkara on foot, said they decided to end their pilgrimage in agony of govt bringing two activists to Sabarimala to break the centuries-old custom and traditions prevailing in the hill shrine.