Tension in Kozhikode after traders defy hartal call

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tension prevailed at SM street, the major commercial centre in Kozhikode city after traders went ahead and opened a few shops on Thursday morning defying the hartal call given by Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protest entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. The move was soon opposed by hartal supporters who pelted stones at the shops and threatened traders.

As many as four hartals had been organised since October last year in connection with Sabarimala issue. After the December 14 hartal, traders in Kozhikode had decided not to cooperate with any sort of shut down as frequent hartals were badly affecting their business. As part of that decision, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, a prominent traders' body and other merchant organistions informed on the eve of the hartal that shops would remain open on Thursday.

Traders at SM street had assembled at around 10 am and a few shops were opened amid police security. However, at around 11 am, hartal supporters who took out a march in the city centre entered the commercial centre and started threatening the traders of dire consequences if they keep the shops open.

The window panes of some shops were broken in stone pelting by hartal supporters in an attempt to deter the traders from opening more shops. A large police team was present but they were unable to prevent the violence by hartal supporters. Traders protested the inaction of police who remained mute spectators when violence was unleashed on shops.