Home States Kerala

Tension in Kozhikode after traders defy hartal call

The move of traders defying the hartal call and opening shops was opposed by hartal supporters who pelted stones at shops and threatened traders.

Published: 03rd January 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tension prevailed at SM street, the major commercial centre in Kozhikode city after traders went ahead and opened a few shops on Thursday morning defying the hartal call given by Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protest entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. The move was soon opposed by hartal supporters who pelted stones at the shops and threatened traders.

As many as four hartals had been organised since October last year in connection with Sabarimala issue. After the December 14 hartal, traders in Kozhikode had decided not to cooperate with any sort of shut down as frequent hartals were badly affecting their business. As part of that decision, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, a prominent traders' body and other merchant organistions informed on the eve of the hartal that shops would remain open on Thursday.

Traders at SM street had assembled at around 10 am and a few shops were opened amid police security. However, at around 11 am, hartal supporters who took out a march in the city centre entered the commercial centre and started threatening the traders of dire consequences if they keep the shops open.

The window panes of some shops were broken in stone pelting by hartal supporters in an attempt to deter the traders from opening more shops. A large police team was present but they were unable to prevent the violence by hartal supporters. Traders protested the inaction of police who remained mute spectators when violence was unleashed on shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal Women enter Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp