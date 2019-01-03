Violation of practice: Sabarimala temple closed for an hour

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: For the first time in the history of the hill shrine, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple was closed for an hour on Wednesday morning, following violation of the temple practice of restricting the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years.

Melsanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri, on the advice and presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, closed the sreekovil and performed the purification rituals, which lasted for an hour from 10.30 am. The two women - Bindu Ammini, 42, and Kanaka Durga, 44 - were brought to Sannidhanam from Pampa in an ambulance with police security. They reached the back side of the temple passing through the Bailey bridge and reached the sopanam climbing the steps for staff entry near the Valiya Kanikka.

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu closed the sreekovil of the temple at 10.30 am, following confirmation of the entry of women at 3.48 am, when the temple was opened. Purification ceremonies, including ‘bimbasuddhikriyas,’ ‘kalasabhishekam’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa and pouring of ‘punyaham’ on the temple premises at the sopanam, were performed.

Two weeks ago the women had made a vain attempt to have darshan at the temple. On Wednesday they were given tight security by police personnel in civil dress. The women wore pyjamas and covered their heads with scarfs.

The security personnel allowed the women after the escorting police personnel said both were the guests of a police officer in the rank of an IG. After reaching the sopanam, the women, with the help of the police, reached the rear queue for darshan after passing the golden flagmast.

After leaving the rear queue for darshan, the police personnel escorted the women, who went out of the temple premises through the steps on the south side of the sopnam and bhasmakulam. Secret operation: The police personnel, including the special officer at the Sannidhanam, were in the dark about the arrival of the women. The women were given security cover at Pampa and Sannidhanam following orders from the police headquarters, according to a reliable source.