WATCH | 'Won't close shop till last porotta is sold!': Videos of people resisting BJP-backed hartal in Kerala go viral

Following acts of violence, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers faced strong resistance from commoners and LDF supporters likewise in different parts of the state.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pro-hartal activists being chased away by locals and police in Edappal of Malappuram district (Photo | Facebook screengrab)

By Online Desk

Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi protesting the entry of two women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. However, the supporters were challenged by those who opposed the hartal. 

Videos of "community resistance" are going viral across social media platforms as public anger is simmering against the Karma Samithi for attacking bystanders and hindering normal life.

In one such video, women engaged in Mahatma Gandhi Rashtriya Gramin Yojana work are seen arguing with hartal supporters who asked them to stop working and return to their homes. Unmoved by these men's intimidation, the women are seen asking why they should skip a day's wage for the success of a political campaign.  

"Are you not ashamed of robbing us of our livelihood? What will you do if we don't stop? Take our photos and do whatever you can," a woman is seen screaming at the protesting men. 

In another video, shot by bystanders in Edappal in Malappuram district, a number of flag-bearing pro-hartal men on bikes are seen being chased away by a group of locals. As the rally stops at a junction and the Karma Samithi workers begin to dismount their motorbikes, the crowd rushes across police lines, armed with sticks and rods and attack the activists. In the clash that follows, the protestors are seen being beaten up by both police and civilians.

Meanwhile, Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Thursday boycotted the press conference called by BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai and general secretary K Surendran.

Tourism stakeholders in the state on Wednesday had declared that they will not cooperate with the hartal. Kerala Tourism Task Force (KTTF) comprising 28 organisations allied with the tourism sector had passed a resolution last month to operate their services on hartal days as it is eating up major business revenue annually.

The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) had asked residents in Kochi to take a stand against the hartal and open all establishments, shops, and take out vehicles like any other day. Numerous shops in Kochi remained open, despite incidents of violence.

Videos of Left activists standing guard to various business establishments and forcefully dispersing the agitators are also being shared widely. In one such clip, a few youngsters are seen pushing a group away from a tea shop after they asked the shopkeeper to down shutters. 

"I have hot porottas left in here. I won't close till the last one of them is sold," the man running the stall is seen telling the group from his shop.

  • Govind
    Wrong narrative! The LDF goons are being chased away by Karma Samithi members. The aftermath of the video clearly shows the LDF guys running away which unfortunately led them to the path of the motorbike borne Karma Samithi members who inturn gave them a taste of their own medicine!
    18 hours ago reply
