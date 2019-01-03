Home States Kerala

Women who entered Sabarimala temple were Naxals: BJP leader V Muraleedharan​

Following the women's entry, the Lord Ayyappa temple was also shut down for an hour for 'purification' rituals.

Published: 03rd January 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bindu, Kanaka Durga

Bindu and Kanaka Durga during their first visit to Sabarimala on December 24th. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In what could spark a fresh controversy, BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the two women who entered Sabarimala Temple on Wednesday were "Maoists".

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Yesterday two women entered Sabarimala Temple. They were not devotees. They were Maoists, Naxals. CPM with selected policemen prepared an action plan and then saw to it that the women go inside the temple. This is a planned conspiracy by Maoists in league with Kerala government , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM against Hindu temple and devotees of Lord Ayyappa."

ALSO READ: Violence reported from different parts of Kerala, two CPM workers arrested

"It is an open assault on the Hindu temples of Kerala. It is a black day not only for Kerala but the whole country," he added.

On Wednesday, two women, Bindu and Kanakdurga, both in their late 40s, entered Sabarimala temple to offer prayers following which the state witnessed a string of violent protests. Protestors pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other.

ALSO READ: Kerala hartal LIVE

Following the women's entry, the Lord Ayyappa temple was also shut down for an hour for 'purification' rituals.

TAGS
Sabarimala temple Sabarimala Naxals V Muraleedharan​ BJP

Comments

