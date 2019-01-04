100 KSRTC buses bear the brunt of Sabarimala Karma Samithi's hartal fury 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As hartal violence spread onto the street, a total of 100 KSRTC buses were damaged in the past two days across the state causing a loss of Rs 3.35 crore for the Corporation, said KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary. He said losses from hartals during 2017-18 stood at a whopping `10 crore. Protesting against the attacks on KSRTC buses, the Corporation held a symbolic procession of Thiruvananthapuram’s 24 damaged buses on Thursday.

A symbolic procession of damaged

KSRTC buses being taken out from the

corporation chief office in

Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

in protest against the attack on the buses

during hartals. (Photo: EPS / B P Deepu)

The rally, which began from KSRTC chief office, concluded at Martyr Column, Palayam. ‘I am not responsible for this. Please don’t destroy me as many depend on me for their livelihood’, claimed banners on the damaged buses.

Thanchankary requested protesters to stop damaging KSRTC buses during hartals, as no one gains anything from it. Passengers have to suffer due the service cancellation.

“If the buses are attacked aimed at causing damage to the government, then you are mistaken as government won’t bare the compensation. The Corporation itself has to foot the bill,” he added.

“We have written to the state police chief to recover the loses from those who have damaged the buses during hartals,” said Thachankary. One of the Karnataka RTC bus was attacked by the protesters at Pallipuram CRPF.

Even Volvo/Scania AC chill buses that costs Rs 1.25 crore were attacked during the hartal. All the KSRTC services, excluding the Sabarimala services from Pathanamthitta and Chenganur, were cancelled on Thursday. KSRTC conducted the Nillakkal- Pampa services without any interruption.