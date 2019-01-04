Home States Kerala

Four Congress workers hurt after CM’s motorcade rams them

The incident, which took place around 1.30 pm, occurred when the Opposition supporters tried to wave black flags at the Chief Minister who was en route home from the Secretariat for lunch.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least four Congress workers, including DCC vice-presidents Krishnakumar and M Muneer and Youth Congress general secretaries Biju and Rajeev,  on Thursday were injured after they were hit by the pilot vehicle of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade in front of Gorky Bhavan (Russian Cultural Centre), near Vanross Junction here. 

The incident, which took place around 1.30 pm, occurred when the Opposition supporters tried to wave black flags at the Chief Minister who was en route home from the Secretariat for lunch.   According to the Congress, the act was deliberate and the CM is trying to deal with those who stage peaceful protests with an iron hand.  Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan MLA, who visited the injured in hospital,  condemned the incident. 

“The police high-handedness against Congress workers who were protesting in a democratic manner is condemnable,” said Chennithala. The police, on their part, said  the Congress workers had jumped in front of the convoy and  they were later moved to hospitals in police vans. 

While Krishnakumar and Muneer are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, Rajeev, who was earlier admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, was later discharged. The injured is said to have suffered bruises and injuries on the shoulder, hands and legs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan motorcade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp