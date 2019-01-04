Four Congress workers hurt after CM’s motorcade rams them

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least four Congress workers, including DCC vice-presidents Krishnakumar and M Muneer and Youth Congress general secretaries Biju and Rajeev, on Thursday were injured after they were hit by the pilot vehicle of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade in front of Gorky Bhavan (Russian Cultural Centre), near Vanross Junction here.

The incident, which took place around 1.30 pm, occurred when the Opposition supporters tried to wave black flags at the Chief Minister who was en route home from the Secretariat for lunch. According to the Congress, the act was deliberate and the CM is trying to deal with those who stage peaceful protests with an iron hand. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan MLA, who visited the injured in hospital, condemned the incident.

“The police high-handedness against Congress workers who were protesting in a democratic manner is condemnable,” said Chennithala. The police, on their part, said the Congress workers had jumped in front of the convoy and they were later moved to hospitals in police vans.

While Krishnakumar and Muneer are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, Rajeev, who was earlier admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, was later discharged. The injured is said to have suffered bruises and injuries on the shoulder, hands and legs.