Sri Lankan woman, 46, offers prayers at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman entered the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers on Thursday night at around 10 pm.

The woman, identified as Sasikala, a Sri Lankan Tamil, arrived at Pampa with her husband Saravanamaran, their son and another person. Besides her passport which showed her age as 46, the woman also presented medical records of uterus removal at the police guard room at Pampa.

Two police officers in mufti escorted her on her trek to the shrine. When the news broke on the woman's visit a group of devotees started a 'namajapa' protest at the shrine.

But she managed to have darshan around 10 pm which was confirmed by CCTV footage. Top police officials have also confirmed this to Express.