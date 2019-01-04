Home States Kerala

Sri Lankan woman, 46, offers prayers at Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman entered the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers on Thursday night at around 10 pm. 

The woman, identified as Sasikala, a Sri Lankan Tamil, arrived at Pampa with her husband Saravanamaran, their son and another person. Besides her passport which showed her age as 46, the woman also presented medical records of uterus removal at the police guard room at Pampa. 

WATCH | 'Won't close shop till last porotta is sold!': Videos of people resisting BJP-backed hartal in Kerala go viral

Two police officers in mufti escorted her on her trek to the shrine. When the news broke on the woman's visit a group of devotees started a 'namajapa' protest at the shrine. 

But she managed to have darshan around 10 pm which was confirmed by CCTV footage. Top police officials have also confirmed this to Express.

Comments(2)

  • Rajan
    I see nowadays New Indian Express is sliding towards antiHindus.....This will be suicidal.You need to verify facts before publishing Half news and fake news.
    12 hours ago reply

  • Ram
    How are foreigners being allowed to create problems in this country? Who is accountable?
    13 hours ago reply
