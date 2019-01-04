Kerala hartal: 745 people arrested,628 detained, 559 cases registered for violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As violence erupted across the state in connection with the hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi and backed by the BJP, the police have initiated a special drive named ‘broken window’ to nab the culprits who unleashed violence. Till evening, 745 people were arrested and 628 were detained under the special drive. Across the state, 559 cases have also been registered in connection with day’s violence.

ALSO READ: Kerala hartal HIGHLIGHTS

State Police Chief Loknath Behera ordered constituting special teams to probe the hartal violence and arrest those involved in arson, violence and stone-pelting. The special teams will be formed by the district police chiefs. The district Special Branch has been asked to gather information regarding the RSS-BJP workers involved in the hartal. The state Special Branch will prepare a list of those who took part in the violence. Behera has also ordered the seizure of electronic gadgets of those who played a part in unleashing violence and they will be subjected to digital examination. House searches will be conducted to recover arms.

ALSO READ: Violence reported from different parts of state, two CPM workers arrested

The district police chiefs have been asked to prepare a database of the accused and their photo album will be made. “The district chiefs have been told to form digital teams to prepare photo albums of the criminals involved in Thursday’s hartal. The albums will be circulated among police officers to identify the culprits,” said Behera.Action will also be taken against those engaged in spreading communal venom and hatred on social media, he added.

Five BJP workers stabbed

Thrissur: The hartal turned violent at Vadanappally where five BJP workers were stabbed on Thursday. BJP alleged SDPI was behind the assault and that they were supported by the CPM. According to sources, a clash erupted between SDPI workers and BJP workers following the protest march at Ganeshamangalam. BJP Vadanapally panchayat member Sreejith and activists Ratheesh and Sujith suffered serious stab injuries, while two other workers - Krishnankutty and Anish - suffered minor injuries.

Protest will continue till CM resigns, says Hindu Aikya Vedi

Kochi: The Hindu organisations will continue the protests till Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigns, said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala. “The CM is targeting the devotees to cover the government’s administrative failure. The demand for Sabarimala thantri’s resignation demonstrated Pinarayi’s arrogance. Thantri is the head priest who has the right to decide on the temple customs and the government can’t impose its decisions on him,” she said.