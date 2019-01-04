A planned move by Sangh Parivar to unleash violence: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a planned move by the Sangh Parivar to create violence across the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who made it clear tough action will be taken against those who indulge in violence in the name of hartal. Maintaining there’s no direct connection with the women’s entry hours after the Women’s Wall, Pinarayi said he was not aware of the women’s plan to enter the shrine.

Accusing the RSS of trying to turn Sabarimala into a conflict zone, Pinarayi said the hartal was called against the SC verdict on women’s entry. It’s a clear intervention with a political motive to sabotage the Apex Court verdict. The CM said the protests were raised by anti-socials and not devotees. Since there was no protest from believers after the news broke on the women’s visit, the Sangh Parivar asked its cadre to take to the streets, he said.

There were no protests initially, which shows there were no spontaneous protests. It’s the seventh hartal within the last three months in the Sabarimala issue. It’s the fifth hartal by the BJP in this regard. The move by the Sangh Parivar is to make Sabarimala a conflict zone. Coming down heavily on the Sangh Parivar, Pinarayi elaborated on the widespread losses due to the violence on Wednesday.

As many as 79 KSRTC buses were damaged in the violence and many shops were destroyed. Many policemen were attacked. Journalists were targeted, especially women journalists. Many CPM, CPI offices were attacked by the Sangh Parivar.

Accusing the Sangh Parivar of a planned and deliberate violence to create tension, Pinarayi made it clear violence will not be tolerated. These are moves aimed at turning the state into a battle zone. “The government has no stubborn stance to take women to the shrine. However, if someone wants to offer darshan, adequate protection will be given.

Pinarayi maintained there was no special consideration given to the two women to enter the shrine. The government has made it clear it’s bound to provide security to the women coming to the temple. The police provided protection to the two women. They were not airlifted to Sabarimala. “No special measures were taken for them. They went like others only,” he said. CM said the Women’s Wall scripted history. As a continuation of the programme, the government will take steps to ensure more opportunities for women.

Thantri should step down if he cannot obey court verdict: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Sabarimala thantri to step down if he cannot obey the Supreme Court order on women’s entry. He said the former should have vacated his post, if he cannot abide by the SC verdict. “While occupying the position, the thantri is bound to obey the SC verdict. It is strange the thantri closed the sanctum sanctorum alleging violation of custom. This is a violation of the SC order.

The thantri and the TDB were parties to the case and he is bound to obey the verdict. He has the right to express dissent over the verdict. In that case he should have stepped down,” he said. The thantri violated the Devaswom manual by closing the sanctum sanctorum without the consent of the Board, Pinarayi said. The government is not adamant to take women to the shrine. But it is bound to obey the SC verdict and to provide security for the women arriving at the shrine. “This is not a lack of respect to the religious belief but to show allegiance to the Constitution,” he said.