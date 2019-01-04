Home States Kerala

Action sought against shops violating plastic ban order in Sabarimala

The court said the TDB should ensure that traders in and around Sabarimala did not sell or bring any food articles or other materials in plastic covers or sachets

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Special Commissioner on Friday submitted a report before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Revenue authorities concerned to cancel the licence of shops violating the plastic ban order in Sabarimala.

The commissioner also sought a directive to the Pathanamthitta District Collector, Additional District Magistrate and duty magistrate at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam to strictly enforce the HC orders regarding the plastic ban, by conducting random searches in shops and closing down the shops violating the order.

The report said the High Court had imposed a complete ban on plastic materials, including plastic sachets, covers and even those used for carrying articles of 'irumudikettu', and directed the authorities concerned to ensure plastic in any form did not find itself in and around Sabarimala at all.

The High Court had also made it clear it would be the bounden duty of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure traders in and around Sabarimala did not sell or bring any food articles or other materials in plastic covers or sachets and that violation is dealt with by them very seriously.

The Range Officer of Pampa submitted a report before the special commissioner stating shop no. 93 situated near the Pampa Ganapathy Kovil had violated the plastic ban order. Though the licensee was imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for the first offence and RS 5,000 for the second offence, he again violated the ban order by selling water filled from a known source in plastic bottles.

When the report came up before the court, the Bench directed the TDB to inform the court regarding the steps taken against violators.

The report stated the HC had earlier directed to close down shops in Sabarimala which charged more than the maximum retail price. In fact, similar kind of an order was essential for strictly enforcing the plastic ban order as otherwise vendors and shop owners would have a tendency to flout the ban.

