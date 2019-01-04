Home States Kerala

Agasthyakoodam Trekking to begin on January 14

The booking can be done in Akshaya Centre or through online website - www.forest.kerala.gov.in or serviceonline.gov.in.

The Agasthyakoodam peak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Agasthyakoodam Trekking 2019 will start on January 14 and conclude on March 1. Only 100 persons will be allowed per day for trekking. The registrations for trekking will begin on Saturday at 11 am. The booking can be done in Akshaya Centre or through online website - www.forest.kerala.gov.in or serviceonline.gov.in.

Visitors can access the entry passes online or through other banking facilities like net banking /debit card /credit card. In order to enroll in Akshaya, a copy of identity card and photo have to be submitted. The ticket fare is Rs 1,000 per person and a maximum of 10 members can be enrolled in a ticket. For those who will book tickets from the Akshaya centre, apart from the ticket fare, an extra payment gateway fare will be charged from the individuals.

Individuals having good physical strength can participate in the trekking. Children below the age of 14 cannot participate. Women participants will not be given any priority. On the day of the trip, members are requested to carry the printed copy of the ticket, signed self-declaration form, photo and identity card to Bonacaud Forest Picket Station at 7 am. Eco-development committee will provide a guide for a group having 10 members.  As Agasthyakoodam has high ecological importance and is included in the World Heritage List of UNESCO, items including pooja materials, plastic and alcohol are strictly prohibited. 

Smoking and cooking are not permitted in the forest. The Forest Department and the Eco Development Committee will not be responsible for any loss to the trekkers during the journey. For the participants, a 24-hour canteen service will be set up at Bonacaud and Athirumala by the Eco-Development Committee under the Forest Department. For more details, visitors can contact the office of the Wildlife Warden at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (0471 - 2360762).

Agasthyakoodam Trekking

