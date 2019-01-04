Home States Kerala

Ambalapuzha 'Petta Thullal' team to begin Sabarimala pilgrimage on Saturday 

The authorities of the Erumeli temple will receive the team and the representative of Vavaru Swami at the gates and the 'Petta Thullal' will conclude in the temple's courtyard.

Sabarimala pilgrims participating in Petta Thullal at Erumeli (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad/EPS)

ALAPPUZHA: The 'Ambalapuzha Petta Thullal' team will begin its pilgrimage to Sabarimala on Sunday.

As many as 300 pilgrims from Ambalapuzha will attend the customary 'Petta Thullal' – which marks Lord Ayyappa's victory over demon Mahishi and is held in connection with the Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival – at the Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple on January 11.

“The team, which observed the customs and rituals for the past 51 days, will start its journey on Sunday,” team leader Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair told reporters on Friday.

On its way, the team will pass through various temples and reach Erumeli on January 10. On January 11, the 'Petta Thullal' of Ambalapuzha group will start from Kochambalam at Erumeli after the sighting of an eagle, as is the practice.

The authorities of the Erumeli temple will receive the team and the representative of Vavaru Swami at the gates and the 'Petta Thullal' will conclude in the temple's courtyard.

Azhipooja will be held in the evening. The noted Pampa feast will be held on January 13. The ghee offering on Makaravilakku day at Sannidhanam will be offered by the team on January 14 and 'ellu payasam' will be served to the Lord. The 'sheeveli' of the team from Malikapuram to Sannidhanam will be held on January 15.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp