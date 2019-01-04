Home States Kerala

As streets burn, Kerala freezes

Violence was reported from across the state. Bombs were hurled at Nedumangad and Thalassery while five BJP workers were stabbed at Vadanappally near Thrissur.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when Kerala was pole-axed by unprecedented violence unleashed by hartal, Governor P Sathasivam sought an urgent report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the fragile law-and-order situation in the state. Following the entry of two women below 50 into the hill shrine on Wednesday morning, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi activists had gone on the rampage on Thursday, with the police hitting back and the CPM and SDPI cadre too actively taking on the BJP-RSS protesters.

Violence was reported from across the state. Bombs were hurled at Nedumangad and Thalassery while five BJP workers were stabbed at Vadanappally near Thrissur. Shops across the state were forcefully shut down, police vehicles torched, journalists attacked, 100 KSRTC buses damaged and several party offices vandalised. The police arrested 745 people, 628 were taken into preventive custody and 559 cases were registered in addition, against those indulging in violence.

With the state witnessing vandalism and widespread clashes between the CPM and BJP, Opposition UDF approached the Governor to look into the matter. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke to Sathasivam, seeking his urgent intervention to ensure law and order.

The streets in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Thrissur and many parts of the state capital kept burning and tension prevailed across the state. Though traders in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram tried to open shops in the morning defying the hartal call, the protesters opposed their move by pelting stones and threatening them.

Activist’s death sparks a row

The death of Sabarimala Karma Samithi activist Chandran Unnithan due to stone pelting by alleged CPM workers at Pandalam on Wednesday has kicked up a row. Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained the death was due to cardiac arrest, the preliminary postmortem report which came later cited severe head injury as the reason. Two CPM workers were earlier taken into custody following the death.

@KeralaGovernor Sought from Chief Minister @ CMOKerala an urgent Law and Order report on the incidents of violence and destruction of private & public property in Kerala following entry of two young women in #Sabarimala temple. I appeal to all sections of people to maintain calm & peace

