Cabinet bats for ordinance to amend Non-Resident Keralites Welfare Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend to the Governor to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Kerala Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare Act. The amendment is for implementing the Pravasi Dividend Scheme of the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board. “The proposed scheme is intended towards the welfare of non-resident Keralites (NRKs),” reads a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

The note further adds, “Under this scheme, deposits will be accepted from NRKs. After three years, the depositor will be entitled for a lifetime monthly pension.” The amount thus collected will be handed over to KIIFB and other institutions for implementing various developmental projects.