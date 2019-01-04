‘Chief Minister infused fresh life into BJP stir’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has fuelled the otherwise dying protest of the BJP over the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

“The devotees are deeply hurt by the violation of customs at the shrine. It will not heal soon,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Chennithala said that the CM’s ego has to be blamed for the current violence in the state. “The CM was adamant to take young women to Sabarimala. After their first unsuccessful visit, the women were lodged at different locations by the police.

After the Women’s Wall, the police took them to the shrine. and the other had links with the CPI(ML),” he said. Chennithala expressed his displeasure at the participation of women IAS officers in the Wall, which, according to him, was a “CPM programme”.