20 women among 42 Ayyappa devotees from Czech Republic en route to Sabarimala

By Online Desk

The Sabarimala temple attracts pilgrims not just from around the country but from all over the world. A group of 42 devotees from the Czech Republic has arrived in India to visit Sabarimala and will be offering their prayers to Lord Ayyappa for the sixth year in a row.

Led by Thomas Peter, the Czechs flew down to India on December 26. They have been observing the mandated 41-day penance to climb the 18 sacred steps (Pathinettampadi) at the holy shrine.

The group arrived in Kanyakumari earlier this week and is set to carry the sacred bundle (Irumudikattu). Donning black clothes, these Czech Ayyappa devotees also wear ruthratcham mala in their necks.

Speaking to Dinamalar, one of the members of the group, Merlace, said, "Inspired by Lord Ayyappa's legend, we've been visiting Sabarimala for the last five years. We are aware of the situation in the holy hills right now. We respect the temple's tradition and visit the shrine without causing any distress to others and return home."

Following online registration, the 20 women and 22 men from the Czech Republic are set to trek to Sabarimala on January 7th. All of them are aged above 50.

