Hartal menace: Tourism sector key players may seek judicial recourse

KOCHI: The tourism stakeholders are likely to approach the court after Thursday’s hartal affected tourist movement in different parts of the state. Kerala Tourism Task Force (KTTF) comprising 28 organisations in the tourism industry will conduct a meeting on Friday to decide steps to be initiated to prevent losses from hartals.

Even though tourism agencies defying the hartal were operational, the tourist movement to different destinations was affected. Abraham George, convenor of KTTF, said some of the tourism destinations were operational but in some places tourist vehicles were stopped.

“There were reports tourist vehicles were stone pelted at some places. We were able to drop most of the tourists at their destinations early in the morning. In Munnar and Thekkady, tourist destinations were open. However, as the shops were closed, shopping activities could not happen. The violence on Wednesday evening created fear among tourist preventing their movement on hartal day,” he said.

KTTF will be initiating legal action over the damages incurred to the tourism industry due to the hartal. “KTTF members will carry out a meeting to decide on approaching the court against the hartal. Currently, at the peak season for the tourism industry, the damage caused by the hartal is severe. The hartal is also affecting the future of the tourism industry as tourists affected by hartal will not recommend other travellers to visit Kerala,” he said.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said travel agents’ offices were opened after it was decided not to cooperate with the hartal. “At some places, the hartal supporters threatened the agencies to close down the office. However, our services were operational,” he said.

Kerala State Tourist Package Drivers and Workers Union (CITU) has asked the tourist cab and vehicle drivers to keep off the road following the 48-hour general strike on January 8 and 9. The strike will severely affect the tourism industry if workers associated with the tourism industry do not work for 48 hours. However, the movement of tourists and tourism destination will be not affected.

“The general strike is organised by employees’ unions. Even though the tourism sector will again suffer, hartal-like violence may not take place. The shops, hotels, tourist destinations will be open as part of the strike,” Paulose said.