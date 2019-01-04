Home States Kerala

Hartal menace: Tourism sector key players may seek judicial recourse

The tourism stakeholders are likely to approach the court after Thursday’s hartal affected tourist movement in different parts of the state.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-hartal

After some traders opened their shops in Kozhikode, a gang of Sangh Parivar forces forcibly closed them down. In the process, numerous shops suffered damages. (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The tourism stakeholders are likely to approach the court after Thursday’s hartal affected tourist movement in different parts of the state. Kerala Tourism Task Force (KTTF) comprising 28 organisations in the tourism industry will conduct a meeting on Friday to decide steps to be initiated to prevent losses from hartals.

Even though tourism agencies defying the hartal were operational, the tourist movement to different destinations was affected. Abraham George, convenor of KTTF, said some of the tourism destinations were operational but in some places tourist vehicles were stopped.

ALSO READ: Hartals will destroy Kerala’s IT, tourism sectors: Nissan CIO

“There were reports tourist vehicles were stone pelted at some places. We were able to drop most of the tourists at their destinations early in the morning. In Munnar and Thekkady, tourist destinations were open. However, as the shops were closed, shopping activities could not happen. The violence on Wednesday evening created fear among tourist preventing their movement on hartal day,” he said.

KTTF will be initiating legal action over the damages incurred to the tourism industry due to the hartal. “KTTF members will carry out a meeting to decide on approaching the court against the hartal. Currently, at the peak season for the tourism industry, the damage caused by the hartal is severe. The hartal is also affecting the future of the tourism industry as tourists affected by hartal will not recommend other travellers to visit Kerala,” he said.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said travel agents’ offices were opened after it was decided not to cooperate with the hartal. “At some places, the hartal supporters threatened the agencies to close down the office. However, our services were operational,” he said.

Two-days General Strike and tourism industry

Kerala State Tourist Package Drivers and Workers Union (CITU) has asked the tourist cab and vehicle drivers to keep off the road following the 48-hour general strike on January 8 and 9. The strike will severely affect the tourism industry if workers associated with the tourism industry do not work for 48 hours. However, the movement of tourists and tourism destination will be not affected.

“The general strike is organised by employees’ unions. Even though the tourism sector will again suffer, hartal-like violence may not take place. The shops, hotels, tourist destinations will be open as part of the strike,” Paulose said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Hartal Kerala Tourism Sabarimala Protest Women Entry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp