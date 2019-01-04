Home States Kerala

Hartal over Sabarimala: Kerala traders file petitions before High Court

The petitioners also sought to declare that the hartal or strike declared in any form by any organisation affecting the normal life of the citizens as unconstitutional.

Published: 04th January 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

The petitioners sought to declare that the hartal or strike affecting the normal life of the citizens as unconstitutional (File Photo | EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: A batch of public interest litigations were filed on Friday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to take appropriate action to prohibit the holding of hartal or strike in the state. The petitioners also sought to declare that the hartal or strike declared in any form by any organisation affecting the normal life of the citizens as unconstitutional.

WATCH | 'Won't close shop till last porotta is sold!': Videos of people resisting BJP-backed hartal in Kerala go viral

The petitions were filed by Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sulthan Bathery Merchant Association and George Vattukulam from Thrissur.

According to the trader's organisations, the political parties called 97 hartals in 2018 and it affected the business. The political parties also adopted massive destruction procedure in the name of Hartal. The situation in the state was very deplorable. The holding of hartals infringed the fundamental right of the traders. In fact, the hartal had the effect of the bandh which had been banned by the High Court.

No political parties or organisations could claim that they are entitled to paralyse the industry and commerce in the state and to prevent citizens from exercising their fundamental rights or duties. Such a claim could not be accepted as a legitimate exercise of fundamental rights by a political party.

READ | Kerala hartals over Sabarimala: Tourism industry among the worst affected

It was the duty of the government to take effective measures to curb the practice of declaring hartal or strike at any cost. The political parties or organisations had the right to call for non-cooperation or call for a general strike as a form of protest, but they could not curtail the fundamental right of another citizen who was equally entitled to exercise their rights.

READ | Anti-hartal sentiments gaining ground as several shops remain open

The Sulthan Bathery Merchants Association submitted that a national bandh is scheduled to be held on January 8th and 9th. They apprehended that the traders may not be able to open their shops and even if they open the shops it would be forcibly closed. The sought a directive to police provide adequate police protection to open their shops and conduct business on the National Bandh day.

