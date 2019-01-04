Home States Kerala

Hartals will destroy Kerala’s IT, tourism sectors: Nissan CIO

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of IT Parks-Kerala, said the frequent hartals are impacting the state’s image outside.

Sabarimala-hartal

On Wednesday, two women, Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44), sparked controversy after entering the shrine and got the darshan of the lord. The two of them have become the first women to offer prayers at the shrine after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women in the 10-50 age group at Sabarimala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The spate of hartals in Kerala seems to be affecting the state’s IT sector, which has recently attracted some big names, including Japanese automaker Nissan which opened its R&D centre in Thiruvananthapuram in December. Tony Thomas, chief investment officer (CIO) of Nissan, who was instrumental in bringing the Nissan Digital Hub to Thiruvananthapuram - its first outside Japan - did not mask his disappointment at the continuous disruption of life in the state through hartals.

WATCH | 'Won't close shop till last porotta is sold!': Videos of people resisting BJP-backed hartal in Kerala go viral

“Kerala will not be destroyed by fringe elements that causes hartal, but by an administration that is incapable or unwilling to stop hartal. Trade unions destroyed Kerala’s manufacturing potential. Hartals will destroy the tourism and IT industry,” the Nissan CIO tweeted.

The Nissan CIO was also involved in convincing Nissan’s vendors such as Fujitsu and Tech Mahindra to open software development centres in and around Technopark, where Nissan will employ 2,000 people over a period of time.

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of IT Parks-Kerala, said the frequent hartals are impacting the state’s image outside. He, however, said the IT Parks in Kerala, including the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Infopark in Kochi, saw 55 per cent to 70 per cent attendance, respectively on Thursday. “Many companies also gave the option of ‘work from home’ on Thursday,” he said.

Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
