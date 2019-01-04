Kerala High Court observers against giving special police cover to women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The observers appointed to oversee affairs at Sabarimala on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it was not prudent to provide special police protection to one or two women without due regard to the serious implications of the same on the safety and security of ordinary devotees.

The team- two former High Court judges- Justice P R Raman and Justice S Siri Jagan- and DGP A Hemachandran, suggested that “at this stage of the pilgrimage when the per day inflow of pilgrims is more than one lakh, the granting of special individual police protection has to be limited to dignitaries entitled to police protection as per protocol and individuals who have obtained orders from the court.”

On December 24, Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who attempted to reach Sannidhanam with police protection and escort, had to return as the situation was not conducive for a smooth journey to Sannidhanam. The incident contributed to the long queue of pilgrims from Pampa up to the place of the holdup. The protest against the entry of women had continued for more than three hours and during that period there was a restriction on the flow of devotees.

The panel opined that granting of special police protection to individuals would adversely affect the rights of other pilgrims, who are also entitled to have darshan at Sannidhanam. The route from Pampa to Sannidhanam is through dense forests and ravines where there is a risk of innocent pilgrims falling and suffering injury or even death. This risk would increase further during the Makaravilakku season when the inflow of pilgrims may reach beyond 1.5 lakhs per day.

While police are engaged in rendering protection to the individuals, their attention to ordinary devotees and ensuring their safe movement for darshan are likely to be jeopardised. The panel pointed out that a journalist was injured in the course of the commotion while the police were escorting the two women. This can happen to pilgrims also. Jeopardising the safety of ordinary pilgrims, making them wait unnecessarily for hours together as result of escorting individual women and causing panic among women and children would amount to the violation of human rights.