Is there hartal for each woman's Sabarimala entry? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that a third woman has visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

ALSO READ | Police step up security for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The chief minister's statement has put an end to the controversy on whether the Sri Lankan woman who arrived at the shrine on Thursday evening had darshan.

"Is there any difference between two and one?, he asked the BJP whether it would conduct another hartal in protest against the entry of the third woman.

The BJP had called for a hartal on Thursday in protest against the entry of two women at the shrine on Wednesday.

"All these women were not airdropped at the shrine. Devotees did not prevent them from offering darshan," he said after inaugurating the Kozhuvannur local committee office of the CPM at Kilimanoor near here on Friday.

The chief minister asked the BJP whether it would conduct hartal each time a woman visits the shrine.

ALSO READ | A planned move by Sangh Parivar to unleash violence: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"A leader here had made a suicide threat if a young woman enters the shrine. We do not wish for anyone's suicide. But think about the ridiculousity in it," he said.

Quoting the young women who visited Sabarimala, the chief minister said that they received support from other devotees. This shows the attitude of devotees in our land, he said.

"There was not any protest for hours after the women's visit. Later the Sangh Parivar launched a planned attack. Why did the BJP unleashed violence when their own MPs found nothing wrong in women's entry?" he asked.

ALSO READ | BJP mouthpiece slammed for coconut climber reference against Kerala CM

The CM said that the Sangh Parivar used trained criminals to conduct attacks during the hartal.

The chief minister said the protestors did not get public support. "Didn't you see the protestors being chased by the people. They were not provoked by the women's entry but by the success of the women's wall," he said.