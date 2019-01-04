Home States Kerala

Kerala IS recruitment case: NIA Court remands Habeeb Rahman

The case pertains to the migration of 14 persons from Kasargod to join IS ranks in Syria and Afghanistan.

The IS members arrested from Kannur and Kozhikode being produced before NIA court in Kochi on Monday (File photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court here on Friday remanded Islamic State (IS) sympathiser who attempted to migrate to Afghanistan for joining the terror group. The NIA presented Habeeb Rahman, a native of Kalpetta, before the court after the five-day custody period ended on Friday. The court later remanded him till January 30. He was then shifted to the Ernakulam Sub Jail.

Habeeb was arrested last week after the NIA recovered evidence against him over links with IS operatives and attempting to travel to Afghanistan.

The case pertains to the migration of 14 persons from Kasargod to join IS ranks in Syria and Afghanistan. After being radicalised by the people who left for Afghanistan, Habeeb and his friend Nashidul Hamzafar left India to join IS in Afghanistan. However, after reaching Iran, Habeeb returned due to family reasons.

Meanwhile, the NIA Court will consider the bail petition filed by Nashidul Hamzafar on Saturday. The NIA had arrested Nashidul after he was deported from Afghanistan. Nashidul is currently lodged in the Ernakulam Sub Jail.

