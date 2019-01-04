Home States Kerala

Kerala hartal; Mystery over cause of Chandran’s death

Mystery shrouds the cause of death of Chandran Unnithan, who died in the Sabarimala issue-related violence at Pandalam on Wednesday night.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Mystery shrouds the cause of death of Chandran Unnithan, who died in the Sabarimala issue-related violence at Pandalam on Wednesday night. In Chandran’s death summary issued by the Department of Emergency Medicine at Believer’s Church Medical College, Thiruvalla, it is stated he was brought with serious head injuries, and suffered cardiac arrest by 9.50 pm and was declared dead by 10.48 pm on Wednesday.

At the same time, as per the primary reports of post-mortem examination conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, massive injury suffered on the skull led to the death. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard so far.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated cardiac arrest as the cause of death on the basis of the report of Believer’s Hospital. At the same time, forensic experts said cardiac arrest was not considered as a cause of death in medico legal point of view.

