National Health Mission Kerala Chapter bags e-Governance award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Chapter of National Health Mission bagged the state E-Governance Award for 2017-18. Chief Secretary Tom Jose distributed the awards to the state mission director of National Health Mission, Kesvendra Kumar. The Hridayam For Little Hearts Project, an initiative to support children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), won first prize in the e-service delivery category. Malabar Cancer Centre, Kodiyeri, stood second in this category for their ‘Electronics-Santhwana Scheme’, the third prize was awarded to Kottayam district administration for contributing the most to the Chief Minister’s Distress Fund (CMDRF) utilising e-service.

In the m-governance category, Kannur district administration won the first prize for popularising Malayalam language in computers. In the E-learning category the Kerala Police Academy Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur, came first and Kerala Infrastructure & Technology for Education won the second prize, while Thrissur bagged the third prize in the same category.

Kerala University won an award for the best-maintained website category. The second prize was shared by the Forest Department and the Farm Information Bureau. In the best Akshaya Centre category, the Pathanamthitta Akshaya Centre and Akshaya Centre Parappa, Kasargod, shared the first prize. The second spot was shared by Akshaya, Korom, Wayanad, and Kallambalam Akshaya Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.