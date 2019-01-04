Home States Kerala

Nod for ‘Maniti’: Kerala High Court flays cops for allowing private vehicle beyond Nilakkal

A Division Bench made the observation after examining the report filed by the court-appointed observers for Sabarimala.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Photo journalist Jayamohan Thampy who suffered injuries in the attack by SKS activists at Chinnakada in Kollam on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has flayed the police for allowing ‘Maniti’ women to proceed from Nilakkal to Pampa in a private vehicle during the Mandalam season and termed it an imprudent action. The court held it has to be examined whether there was any conscious act in this regard and whether it amounts to a violation of the court order amounting to contempt of court so as to ensure the rule of law.

A Division Bench made the observation after examining the report filed by the court-appointed observers for Sabarimala. According to the report, about 11 members of  ‘Maniti’ escorted by police reached Nilakkal early on December 23.

From there,  police permitted their private vehicle to reach Pampa under escort.  The report said the police officer at Nilakkal failed to give an explanation regarding the permission granted to the private vehicle. The HC held that allowing private vehicles beyond Nilakkal is the violation of court order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maniti Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp