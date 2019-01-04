Nod for ‘Maniti’: Kerala High Court flays cops for allowing private vehicle beyond Nilakkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has flayed the police for allowing ‘Maniti’ women to proceed from Nilakkal to Pampa in a private vehicle during the Mandalam season and termed it an imprudent action. The court held it has to be examined whether there was any conscious act in this regard and whether it amounts to a violation of the court order amounting to contempt of court so as to ensure the rule of law.

A Division Bench made the observation after examining the report filed by the court-appointed observers for Sabarimala. According to the report, about 11 members of ‘Maniti’ escorted by police reached Nilakkal early on December 23.

From there, police permitted their private vehicle to reach Pampa under escort. The report said the police officer at Nilakkal failed to give an explanation regarding the permission granted to the private vehicle. The HC held that allowing private vehicles beyond Nilakkal is the violation of court order.