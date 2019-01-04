Home States Kerala

Over 900 tonnes of flood relief goods reach state 

 Over 900 tonnes of goods for flood relief operations have reached Kerala through various ports, availing of duty exemption granted by the Central Government since August 21.

Flood relief items.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 900 tonnes of goods for flood relief operations have reached Kerala through various ports, availing of duty exemption granted by the Central Government since August 21. The notification No 29/2018 brought out by the Government of India had expired on December 31.  A release issued by the office of Chief Commissioner of Customs said expeditious clearance of international flood relief cargo imported at the ports and airports in Kerala took place. 

“The officers of all the Customs formation at the ports within the state worked 24x7 in clearing and handing over the imported relief goods to designated district administration staff posted on the customs premises. Through active coordination with the state administration and the concerted efforts of all department officers, led by Chief Commissioner Pullela Nageswara Rao, the entire import relief consignments totalling over 900 tonnes received at international ports and airports in Kerala, were expeditiously cleared duty-free, T Tiju, Additional Commissioner, Customs, said. 

More than 300 bills of entry were cleared under the Customs Notification 59/2018. 
The government notification initially led to protest as it permitted only the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode District Collectors to collect such imported relief materials and distribute it.  Another Central Government notification no 148/94 permitted waiver of customs duty on food, blanket, medicines and clothing brought for relief. 

“Even as notification 59/2018 expired on December 31, the other notification 148/94 will continue further. The flood relief goods worth around Rs 70 crore arrived in the state availing the concession. A majority of goods came through ICTT. Initially, the goods were landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. More goods started arriving after the opening of the CIAL airport,” an officer said.

TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala floods relief

Comments

