Home States Kerala

Protest will continue till CM Pinarayi Vijayan resigns: Hindu Aikya Vedi

The Hindu organisations will continue the protests till Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigns, said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala. (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Hindu organisations will continue the protests till Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigns, said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala. The CM is targeting the devotees to cover the government’s administrative failure. Accusing the CM of being ignorant about the rituals and traditions of temples, Sasikala said the demand for Sabarimala thantri’s resignation demonstrated Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrogance. 

“Thantri is the head priest who has the right to decide on the temple customs and the government can’t impose its decisions on him. The CM has been issuing frequent statements blaming the thantris. The aim is to divide the Hindu community on caste lines and pitch the backward classes against the forward castes. He should understand that there are thantris in Ezhava and Dhevara communities as well,” she said.

Meeting today
The leaders of various Hindu organisations and communities will meet in Kochi on Friday to discuss the future course of agitation against the alleged attempts made by the government to create communal discord.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu Aikya Vedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp