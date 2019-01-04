Protest will continue till CM Pinarayi Vijayan resigns: Hindu Aikya Vedi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hindu organisations will continue the protests till Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigns, said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala. The CM is targeting the devotees to cover the government’s administrative failure. Accusing the CM of being ignorant about the rituals and traditions of temples, Sasikala said the demand for Sabarimala thantri’s resignation demonstrated Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrogance.

“Thantri is the head priest who has the right to decide on the temple customs and the government can’t impose its decisions on him. The CM has been issuing frequent statements blaming the thantris. The aim is to divide the Hindu community on caste lines and pitch the backward classes against the forward castes. He should understand that there are thantris in Ezhava and Dhevara communities as well,” she said.

Meeting today

The leaders of various Hindu organisations and communities will meet in Kochi on Friday to discuss the future course of agitation against the alleged attempts made by the government to create communal discord.