Ration 'give up' campaign: 120 families in Kerala voluntarily give up monthly ration

Those who voluntarily give up the ration are free to claim it after six months.

Published: 04th January 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 120 families in the state have voluntarily given up the subsidised ration in response to the Civil Supplies Department’s “give up” campaign. The department released a newspaper advertisement on the give up campaign in December last week. The advertisement urged well-off ration card holders to give up the monthly ration through the department’s website or by contacting the Taluk Supply Office.

Those who voluntarily give up the ration are free to claim it after six months. The CS department is now planning a campaign to spread awareness on the give up scheme. Local self-government representatives will be asked to introduce the scheme in Grama Sabha meetings. The department launched the scheme to help the needy among the non-priority card holders. Unlike the other categories, the non-priority card holders are not getting sufficient quantity of food grains. Their monthly allocation is about 4 kg of rice. 

The monthly allocation for the 46 lakh families in the non-priority category is 26,000 metric tonne of rice and six metric tonnes of wheat flour. If a significant number of well-off cardholders opt out of the ration, the department can enhance the monthly allocation for the needy among the non-priority card holders. 
The CS department has also initiated an elimination of ineligible beneficiaries from the priority list. During 2017 and 18, 2.82 lakh ineligible families were eliminated from the list and same number of eligible applicants were inducted. 

An enquiry will be conducted on priority category beneficiaries who have not purchased ration for the past two months. The rationing inspector will visit the family’s house and would assess their financial status. If found ineligible, their names will be shifted to the non-priority list.

