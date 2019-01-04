Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Kerala HC directs police to ensure no interruption during Petta Thullal

The Pettathullal would commence from January 6 from Ambalappuzha temple and reach Pampa on January 13 and then proceed to Sannidhanam.

Women Pilgrims taking part in the customary Erumeli Petta Thullal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the police to ensure there was no interruption for performing Pettathullal by the Ambalappuzha Yogam at Sabarimala with identified participants. The Pettathullal would commence from January 6 from Ambalappuzha temple and reach Pampa on January 13 and then proceed to Sannidhanam.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anil Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by Ambalappuzha Ayyappa Bhakta Sangham seeking to hold Pettathullal without any interference in the background of the recent incidents at Sabarimala.

The petitioner submitted that particulars of the devotees taking part in the ritual by Ambalappuzha Yogam would be furnished to the Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, forthwith.

The government pleader informed it does not have any objection in permitting the petitioner but the identity of the persons participating in the ritual should be made clear to the police well in advance.

The court directed to provide the details to the police as early as possible. The court said it would be for the police to provide identity tags to persons participating in the processions immediately.

