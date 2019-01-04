Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Police step up security for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan​

The last time a Kerala Chief Minister came under attack was in October 2013, at Kannur, when Oommen Chandy was targeted by stone-throwing Left supporters

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) Kerala Police will step up security for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following widespread protests in the state over the entry of two women to the Sabarimala shrine, a police officer said on Friday.

T.K. Vinodkumar, chief of the police intelligence wing, said though the Chief Minister will continue to be in 'Z Plus' security category, some added precautions had been taken.

Accordingly, wherever the Chief Minister is or when he is travelling, roads will be sanitised, cleared of obstruction and police personnel will "be more alert", said Vinodkumar.

On Thursday, the pilot vehicle of Vijayan hit two Congress workers waving black flags when he was returning from office to his official residence for lunch.

Vijayan, who is mostly based in the state capital, on Wednesday oversaw the arrests of 109 Sangh Parivar activists on charges of unleashing violence in various parts of the capital city district.

The last time a Kerala Chief Minister came under attack was in October 2013, at Kannur, when Oommen Chandy was targeted by stone-throwing Left supporters, injuring him in the chest and face.

