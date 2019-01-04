Home States Kerala

Sabarimala tantri given 15 days to explain why 'purification' ritual: Travancore Devasom Board

The temple was shut for an hour around 10.30 a.m on Wednesday for "purification rituals" after Vijayan that day confirmed that Bindu and Kanaka Durga had "darshan" at 3.30 a.m.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Melsanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri closing the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on the advice of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Wednesday | Express

By IANS

TRIVANDRUM: The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) -- custodians of the Sabarimala temple -- on Friday decided to seek an explanation from Kantararu Rajeeveru, the temple tantri, as to why they conducted a "purification ritual" on Wednesday, said a TDB official.

Speaking to the media soon after a TDB meeting, its president A. Padmakumar said that the tantri would be given 15 days' time to give his explanation.

"The purification ritual is against the directive of the Supreme Court and hence we have asked him to explain. Further action will follow after going through his explanation," said Padmakumar -- a former CPI-M legislator, handpicked by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the TDB president.

The temple was shut for an hour around 10.30 a.m on Wednesday for "purification rituals" after Vijayan that day confirmed that Bindu and Kanaka Durga had "darshan" at 3.30 a.m.

Women in the 10-50 age group had traditionally been banned from entering the temple, until the recent Supreme Court verdict. Earlier, the two women had been stopped from entering the hill shrine by male pilgrims on December 24 as well.

READ | Sabarimala tantri can step down if he cannot obey Supreme Court order: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan on Thursday reiterated that the state government had only abided by the Supreme Court directive to allow women of all age groups to pray at the Sabarimala temple and breathed fire on tantri, saying it was a blatant violation of the Supreme Court order.

He further said that he (tantri) has every right as a person to differ with the Supreme Court order.

"However, if he is not able to digest the verdict, he could well have quit his post, but he cannot defy the law of the land," he said and added that the TDB should seriously look into what happened.

In anticipation of the TDB serving them a notice, the tantri family on Wednesday itself said they would definitely reply to the letter, if required.

Expressing support for Vijayan was his cabinet colleague and state Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, who on Friday asked as to what right the tantri has to do such an act.

"Someone, who can't abide by the Supreme Court directive, has no right to continue in that post and he has to go," said Sunilkumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devasom Board Sabarimala women in Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp