Sabarimala to remain tense as more women plan to trek in coming days

A senior police team led by State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Friday took stock of the situation and devised measures to strengthen security at the hill shrine.

Devotees protesting against women's entry into Sabarimala at Nilakkal (File Photo | EPS)

KOCHI: The final phase of Makaravillaku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala is going to be a high voltage affair as more women is going to visit Sabarimala and police anticipating a total breakdown of law and order situation.

A senior police team led by State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Friday took stock of the situation and devised measures to strengthen security at Sabarimala.

"We will be taking adequate measures to prevent untoward incidents. Special security arrangements will be put in place at Sabarimala during the Makaravillaku," Behera said.

Already there are certain indications after a few progressive organisations have announced their decision to bring more women to Sabarimala.

Sabarimala Adivasi Rights Restoration Committee convener M Geethanandan on Friday said more young women will be brought to Sabarimala after the Makaravilakku ceremony under the aegis of the committee. Though the committee had planned to bring women of restricted age to Sannidhanam during the initial days of the Makaravilakku season, the decision was postponed following the visit of Kanaka Durga and Bindu to Sabarimala on January 2.

He said a state-level convention would be convened on January 14 as part of the renaissance protest against casteism and brahmanya. In a symbolic mode of protests, an effigy of 'thantra samuchayam' will be burnt.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Karma Samithi has made it affirmative that the nature of the protests will turn more aggressive if the government again attempts to take women in proscribed age limit to Sabarimala. In a meeting held here, the Samithi decided to stand by the Thantri on temple rituals issue and launch a massive campaign against the entry of women in proscribed age limit to Sabarimala.

Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar also said the Union Government should launch a probe into the involvement of SDPI, PFI and Maoists in bringing women to Sabarimala to break the age-old temple ritual.

 

