Sangh Parivar is afraid of women, says CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said the Sangh Parivar is afraid of women and they are panicky following the huge success of the Women’s Wall and the participation of lakhs of women. He said women have taken up to a renaissance in a big way and this is also the reason for the hartal called by the RSS and the BJP and the unprecedented attacks carried out against the people of the state. He was speaking to reporters on Thursday.

He said the RSS and BJP leadership turned red-faced following the entry of two young women to Sabarimala temple. Kodiyeri said the RSS and the BJP had declared no women of restricted age will be allowed entry to the temple even after the Supreme Court verdict of September 28 and thousands of Parivar workers were deployed round the clock to prevent the entry of women. However, the entry of these two young women led to the total humiliation of Parivar workers.

He said attacks were carried out against party offices across the state. Twenty party offices were attacked by the hartal supporters and 15 workers were hospitalised. He decried the attack on journalists by the RSS and BJP workers. He said people will not be mute spectators to such hooliganism.