Sudheeran faults CM, BJP for riot-like situation in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the BJP has turned the state into a riot zone. He said the Chief Minister who should have ensured a peaceful life for the people of the state has himself turned it into a zone of anarchy and this is unpardonable.

Sudheeran also said the Chief Minister’s pilot vehicle injuring Youth Congress workers who had tried to wave a black flag is highly objectionable and added future history will record Pinarayi Vijayan as the most-cruel and anti-people Chief Minister who wanted political success at the cost of the state and its people. He decried the attack on mediapersons by hartal supporters.