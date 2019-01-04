Home States Kerala

Women entry in Sabarimala: Kerala police on alert as SDPI, BJP clashes turn communal

Though the clash initially took place between the CPM and the BJP workers, SDPI and PFI workers came out in large numbers to fight against the RSS and the BJP workers.

KOCHI: Police on Friday sounded an alert as the violence, following the hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi to protest the entry of two women at Sabarimala, is slowly graduating into communal clashes with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers clashing with BJP workers in various places in northern districts of Kerala.

In Kasargod, the situation has been alarming as SDPI workers have been clashing with RSS and BJP workers. Similarly in Malappuram and Thrissur districts, local SDPI workers have been resisting attempts by RSS and BJP workers to force closure of shops.

Police said nearly five persons have been arrested in Kasargod for attempting to flare up the situation. Though the clash initially took place between the CPM and the BJP workers, SDPI and PFI workers came out in large numbers to fight against the RSS and the BJP workers. Already, three BJP workers were injured at Vadanappally in Thrissur district during clashes with  SDPI workers.

Thrissur Range Inspector General M R Ajith Kumar has been directed to take the law and order charge of Kasargod and Kannur districts to control the situation.

