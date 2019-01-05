Home States Kerala

Kerala hartal: 1,718 arrested for violence

The police crackdown on culprits, who unleashed violence in connection with the Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal, is continuing.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police crackdown on culprits, who unleashed violence in connection with the Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal, is continuing.  The number of people arrested in connection with the hartal violence has risen to 1,718. About 1,009 people have also been taken into preventive custody so far. As many as 1,108 cases were registered in connection with various incidents of violence. 

Till Friday evening, about 274 people sustained injuries during hartal-related violence. This includes 135 policemen, 129 public and 10 media persons. The most number of policemen sustained injuries in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits - 26. The most number of public was injured in Palakkad - 24. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said operation ‘broken window’, which was launched on Thursday to nab those who were involved in hartal violence, will continue. 

“The operation will go on till all those who were involved in unleashing violence are arrested. The police are maintaining caution across the state,” he said. Under the special drive, the district police chiefs were entrusted with the task of forming special teams to probe the hartal violence and arrest culprits. The most number of arrests were reported from Ernakulam district. Around 470 people have been arrested from Ernakulam city and rural police limits. From Idukki 156 people have been taken into preventive custody.  
Meanwhile, Behera expressed dissatisfaction over the district police chiefs failing to enforce preventive arrests on the eve of the hartal. 

The intelligence wing had given a list of BJP-RSS workers with criminal antecedents to be taken into preventive custody. Behera had forwarded the lists to the district chiefs concerned to take action. However, not many district chiefs acted upon it.

It was later revealed the ones pinpointed by the intelligence wing for preventive arrests had played a major role in orchestrating violence on hartal day. During the meeting of the top officials of the department, Behera is learnt to have expressed his displeasure against this lapse.  Home Department sources said the bail application of those arrested for destroying public property will be strongly objected. Those accused of ransacking public property will have to pay for the damages they had caused under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 

