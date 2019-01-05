Home States Kerala

90 hartals in a year: Spare at least us, plead Kerala schools 

Calling for educational institutions to be included in the list of most essential services, the federation appealed to political parties to exclude schools from the frequent shutdowns

Published: 05th January 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-hartal

At Pandalam in Alappuzha district, BJP and RSS activists took out a protest march after one of their supporters who was injured in stone throwing by CPI-M workers on Wednesday died late at night. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hartals are degrading the quality of education imparted to over 50 lakh children in schools across the state, said the Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE schools on Saturday.

Calling for educational institutions to be included in the list of most essential services, the federation has appealed to all political parties to exclude schools from the frequent shutdowns across the state.

The federation chairman T P M Ibrahim Khan said with a frequency of close to 90 hartals a year, schools are only being able to function properly for 190 days, compared to the minimum requirement of 220 days, recommended for a holistic coverage of the prescribed syllabus.

"If we are not able to complete the minimum target of working days, completing the syllabus will be a tough task and students won't be equipped to compete with students from other states in various all-India examinations," said Khan. He added this is not a deficiency with CBSE/ICSE schools, but also with state government schools, whose standards are fast dropping.

The federation, in collaboration with various parent teachers management associations, is hoping to kick-start a mass campaign highlighting the urgency of the matter and to make schools functioning during shutdowns.

"If we could get over 15,000 school buses belonging to near-1400 CBSE, ICSE and un-aided schools running on a hartal day and encourage parents to send their kids to school, we can ensure an operational day," said the chairman.

The federation also demanded the state provide schools with adequate police protection during hartals so that they are allowed to function, no matter what.

The federation quoted the example of Malappuram where 80 per cent of schools functioned during the January 3 hartal.

"A consensus was reached with various political parties to leave out schools in the district, which enabled the institutions to function. We would like to see similar initiatives spring up across the state," said a federation representative.

Going forward, the federation is planning to approach the court, forming a collective of all educational institutions in the state to bring about an enabling environment for its smooth functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hartal Kerala CBSE ICSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp