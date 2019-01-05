Home States Kerala

Adoor magistrate court remands accused

The accused in connection with the death of Chandran Unnithan were remanded to Kottarakkara jail.

Published: 05th January 2019

The daughter (left) of Karma Samithi activist Chandran Unnithan weeping when his body was brought to his residence at Pandalam on Friday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PANDALAM: The accused in connection with the death of Chandran Unnithan were remanded to Kottarakkara jail. Kannan, 29, Vakkayil Koikkal Thekkepurayil; Arif, 19, Pulikkuzhimannil, Mangaram, and Aju Puthupparampil, Thazhathethil Ulanadu, were remanded by the Adoor magistrate court for 14 days. R Jose, DySP of Adoor, said more persons will be arrested. 

Unnithan was allegedly killed by CPM followers by pelting stone from the CPM office at Pandalam on Wednesday during the march conducted by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. 

Meanwhile, the cremation of Unnithan was held at Kurampala on Friday. Relatives and members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi received the body from Pushagiri Hospital on Friday. The procession with the body, which was attended by hundreds of devotees. 

