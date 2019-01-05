Atal pension scheme to reach more cooperative banks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to enrol more beneficiaries in the Atal Pension Yojna (APY) scheme in the state, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has decided to spread the said scheme to more cooperative banks. It is learnt as part of the same, PFRDA will take up special campaigns and programmes among the cooperative banking sector in the state.

“It has been estimated there are around one lakh persons eligible to be enrolled in the APY scheme. But only three lakh people had joined the said scheme. This highlights the very need to take up promotion campaigns especially in the cooperative sector,” said K Mohan Gandhi, general manager, PFRDA, on Friday.

Further elucidating his point, the general manager said though the cooperative sector is said to be strong in the state, the response from the same has found to be sluggish. According to him, while 5,500 people from the cooperative sector had enrolled for APY, only 20 cooperative banks had shown interest in implementing the said scheme.

APY, which was announced in the 2015-16 budget, is focussed on all citizens in the unorganised sector. Under APY, there is a guaranteed minimum monthly pension ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. While APY is applicable to all citizens of India aged between 18 and 40 years, the exit from the same is permitted at the age of 60 with hundred per cent annuitisation of pension wealth.