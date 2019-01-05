Home States Kerala

'Bank accounts of Kerala hartal hooligans will be frozen'

 The bank accounts of those who indulge in violence and destruction of properties will be frozen, and strict action will be initiated against them, said District Collector D Sajith Babu.

Sabarimala-hartal

Visuals of violence from Palakkad during the hartal protesting the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The bank accounts of those who indulge in violence and destruction of properties will be frozen, and strict action will be initiated against them, said District Collector D Sajith Babu. “Those who perpetrated violence on hartal day have been identified. Those who destroyed properties and harmony will be brought to book,” he said.

The Collector was speaking at a peace meeting called at the Collectorate in the wake of widespread violence in the district in the past three days. The violence almost turned into major clashes in Manjeshwaram taluk. The Collector said party leaders should be responsible for their workers.

