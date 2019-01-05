Bombs hurled at houses of MLA, ex-CPM dist secretary

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Bombs were hurled against the house of Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer by an unidentified gang. Bombs were hurled around 10.15 pm at the house at Maadappeedika near Thalassery. Shamseer was not at the house when the incident took place.

Nobody got hurt in the attack. The CPM alleged that it was the RSS workers who were behind this act. Minutes after bombs were hurled against the house of A N Shamseer MLA at Thalassery, former CPM district secretary P Sasi’s house too came under bomb attack, near Thalassery.

He too was not in the house at the time of attack. Though his family members were there nobody was hurt.The houses of a CPM leader and an RSS leader were vandalised, a day after the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi observed a violent hartal on Thursday.