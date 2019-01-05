Home States Kerala

Bombs hurled at houses of MLA, ex-CPM dist secretary

The CPM alleged that it was the RSS workers who were behind this act.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Bombs were hurled against the house of Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer by an unidentified gang. Bombs were hurled around 10.15 pm at the house at Maadappeedika near Thalassery. Shamseer was not at the house when the incident took place. 

Nobody got hurt in the attack. The CPM alleged that it was the RSS workers who were behind this act. Minutes after bombs were hurled against the house of A N Shamseer MLA at Thalassery, former CPM district secretary P Sasi’s house too came under bomb attack, near Thalassery.

 He too was not in the house at the time of attack.  Though his family members were there nobody was hurt.The houses of a CPM leader and an RSS leader were vandalised, a day after the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi observed a violent hartal on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS CPM bombs hurled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp