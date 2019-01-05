Home States Kerala

Sabarimala violence: Bombs hurled at residences of BJP MP, CPI-M leaders; over 1700 arrested

Unidentified people hurled a country-made bomb at the ancestral home of BJP MP Muraleedaran and an office of the RSS was set on fire. 

Published: 05th January 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-Hartal

An injured policeman during clashes on hartal day in Kerala post the entry of two women in Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KANNUR: Violence continued over the entry of two women of menstruating age into the revered Sabarimala temple as unidentified people hurled a country-made bomb at the ancestral home of a BJP MP while an office of the RSS was set on fire, police said on Saturday.

The two fresh incidents of violence were reported hours after unidentified men threw country-made bombs at the houses of CPI(M) MLA A N Shamsee and the party's former Kannur district secretary P Sasi.

The incident at the ancestral house of BJP Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

No one was injured, police said.

Muraleedharan said his ancestral home at Vadiyil Peedikia near Thalassery came under attack, but no one was injured.

"My sister, brother-in-law and their daughter were in the house when the attack took place," he told PTI from Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, unidentified people set fire to an office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Pariyaram area in the morning, police sources told PTI.

The entry of two women into the hill shrine on Wednesday, a first since the Supreme Court in September last year lifted the age-linked ban on the entry of women devotees, triggered massive protests in Kerala.

Muraleedharan had sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the "conspiracy" of police escorting the two women with Maoist links to Sabarimala.

So far, over 1,700 people have been arrested in connection with violence in various parts of the state.

Talking to the media Saturday morning, Sasi said the "powerful" bomb hurled at his house caused damage to the building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Violence Sabarimala issue bombs hurled RSS office attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp