Central government gives nod for Centre for Classical Language in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than five years after Malayalam was declared a classical language, the Union Government issued its nod for setting up the Centre for Classical Language at the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University in Tirur. The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development has issued a communication in this regard to the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru. In view of this, the state government will now come up with a Detailed Project Report and enter into a MoU with the Ministry.

The exclusive centre, aimed at study and research and other aspects of Malayalam language, will prove beneficial in implementing various projects for Malayalam language development. The centre would also assist the Malayalam University in its various initiatives.

It was in August 2013 Malayalam was declared a classical language. In 2016, after the Pinarayi Government assumed office, the state approached the Union Government for setting up the centre.

Based on which the Central Institutes of Indian Languages Director visited the Malayalam University in August 2018, and held talks with the Chief Minister. Following which the Human Resources ministry issued its nod.

Earlier, there was a reported move to set up the centre at the Central University of Kerala at Kasargod. However, the move was opposed by language lovers who wanted the centre to be set up at the Malayalam University.